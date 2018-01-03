"I can't believe I'm 104!" Woman believes Diet Coke the reason for her longevity

Theresa Rowley turned 104-years-old on New Year's Day. She believes the secret to her longevity is her daily consumption of Diet Coke. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Theresa Rowley has been a resident at Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community in Grand Rapids for the past 15 years.

She moved in when she was 89 years old.

On Jan.1, 2018, she turned 104.

"I'm surprised that I'm 104," said Rowley. It just doesn't seem like I should be that old."

When asked when she and her family moved to Grand Rapids, Rowley couldn't remember the exact year, only saying that she was born in Illinois in 1914, then moved to North Dakota before eventually coming to Michigan.

"When I was 100, I thought I'd never be 104; I thought I'd pass away by that time but it just didn't happen," said Rowley. "Then I turn 101, and nothing happens.

"Here I am 104, and still nothing happens."

Maybe the reason why nothing has happened is because of her daily intake of her favorite beverage -- Diet Coke.

"I drink it because I like it," said Rowley. "I'm going shopping Wednesday, and I need more Diet Coke. I have a bag full of empty Diet Coke cans that I need to return to buy more Diet Coke."

Rowley says she drinks at least one can of Diet Coke each day.

On Tuesday morning, Rowley celebrated her 104th birthday in style, with a cake, and with the support of many of the members of her retirement community.

