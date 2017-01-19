Injured Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon runner gets help crossing finish line

Flanked by a fellow runner and a spectator, John Wilkie continues toward the half-marathon finish line. "These two guys just fell out the sky like angels and picked me up," he says. (Photo: Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon and 1/2 Marathon)

All 73-year-old John Wilkie had to do to complete the half marathon was round the bend and cross the last 50 yards.

The Phoenix man had trekked more than 13 miles when the front wheel of a jogging stroller jutted out onto the course of the Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon and ½ Marathon in Tempe, catching Wilkie's foot and spinning him forward onto the ground.

"I hit my knee, my shoulder, and then my head hit the pavement," he said.

Feeling disoriented and with blood running down his face, Wilkie said he knew he had to keep going.

"These two guys just fell out the sky like angels and picked me up."

A photo of the trio, locked arm in arm, was captured Sunday by official photographers of the Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon and ½ Marathon. It shows a fellow runner on one side of Wilkie and a spectator on the other.

Together, the men crossed the finish line.

Race medics told Wilkie he needed to go to the hospital because of the amount of blood and the size of the wound on his forehead. His wife drove him to the emergency room, where he received five stitches and had a CAT scan because of his age.

Wilkie said he has no hurt feelings toward the owners of the stroller, whom he said called him and offered to help and pay for his medical expenses. Wilkie refused, saying it was just an accident.

But he would like to talk to the men who helped him finish the race he trained so hard to complete.

" I intend to find out the phone number of these two people that helped me and call them and thank them," he said.

