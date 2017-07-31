It's Avocado Day! We have a new recipe you're going to love.

Eating the same ole fruits and veggies can at time get quite boring. Well, it's time to shake things up and get "Adventurous with Avocado." Today is National Avocado Day and Executive Chef Devin Wardyski of Omni Orlando Resort at Ameila Island joined Great Day Tampa Bay.

WTSP 12:10 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories