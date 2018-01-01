Lincoln welcomed as first baby of 2018 in Pinellas County

(Photo: Morton Plant Hospital)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- New year, new baby!

That's one Pinellas County family's new motto for the year. Baby Lincoln Philip Chevere was born at 12:46 a.m. Monday, January 1, 2018, making him the first baby of Pinellas, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

RELATED STORY: Jasline welcomed as 1st Hillsborough County baby of 2018

Morton Plant Hospital helped welcome the six pound, 10 oz baby to the proud parents, Philip and Rachel Chevere of Clearwater.

He was born in the hospital's new Doyle Tower, which opened to patients in October of 2017.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV