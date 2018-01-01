(Photo: Manatee Memorial Hospital)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The new year was a little brighter and a little cuter for one particular family in Manatee County.

According to the Manatee Memorial Hospital, healthy baby Kiah Casseus was born at 1:25 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

He weighed six pounds, 3 oz, and measured 19 and a half inches in length.

It was six pounds, 3 oz of joy for Emily Baker and her boyfriend Erik Ramsey, the proud parents of Kiah Casseus.

