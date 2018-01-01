WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Manatee County welcomes baby boy "Kiah" as first of 2018

First babies of 2018 in Tampa Bay

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 9:37 PM. EST January 01, 2018

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The new year was a little brighter and a little cuter for one particular family in Manatee County.

According to the Manatee Memorial Hospital, healthy baby Kiah Casseus was born at 1:25 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. 

More first babies of 2018Lincoln welcomed as first baby of 2018 in Pinellas County

Jasline welcomed as 1st Hillsborough County baby of 2018

He weighed six pounds, 3 oz, and measured 19 and a half inches in length. 

It was six pounds, 3 oz of joy for Emily Baker and her boyfriend Erik Ramsey, the proud parents of Kiah Casseus.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

 

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Lincoln welcomed as first baby of 2018 in Pinellas County

WTSP

Jasline welcomed as 1st Hillsborough County baby of 2018

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories