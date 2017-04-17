Marine who lost leg in combat has inspirational Boston Marathon finish

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 17: Jose Sanchez crosses the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston on Apr. 17, 2017. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Photo: Boston Globe, 2017 - The Boston Globe)

BOSTON -- Few things are more grueling, yet as inspiring as finishing the Boston Marathon.

The Boston Marathon, after all, has become the pinnacle of what most runners aspire to accomplish.

One combat veteran has proven there is a way to become even more inspirational in his own right. Staff Sergeant Jose Luis Sanchez crossed the finish line Monday during the 121st Boston Marathon carrying the American flag.

He lost part of high left leg after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan during a 2011 deployment, according to News 6 WKMG and the Boston Globe.

Not only did he finish strong, he carried the flag throughout the entire race. He raced as a member of Team Semper Fi and contributed by raising money for the Semper Fi Fund.

