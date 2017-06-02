National Doughnut day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FHP's new squad cars
-
Police searching for pet sitter wanted on animal cruelty charges
-
Shootout in pawn shop
-
Family fears deputy cover-up after beating
-
Search continues for Haines City woman
-
Griffin to speak about photo
-
Clearwater Police looking for 'bikini' thieves
-
Tampa Bay area mom who had five-hour bus commute gets a car
-
Silver Springs Middle vandalism
-
Tax-free weekend begins this weekend for disaster items in Florida
More Stories
-
Sarasota police arrest five men for solicitation of…Jun. 2, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
-
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to reinstate…Jun. 2, 2017, 5:00 a.m.
-
Police: At least 36 dead in Philippine casino…Jun. 2, 2017, 3:28 a.m.