Off-duty Tampa firefighters use garden hose to put out fire at neighbor's home

While emergency lines were down Wednesday, a Tampa firefighter saw flames shooting from his neighbor’s house.

Tampa Firefighter Travis Quesada said he just got off his shift when he noticed an electrical smell in his neighborhood.

“We were looking around to see where it’s coming from and we see at the end of the block, just a haze of smoke engulfing it,” Tampa Firefighter Keith Mennie said.

The pair got in the car and raced to the end of the street to help. Quesada said he spotted a garden hose to put it out.

While he was trying to drench the flames, someone came out of the home.

Mennie went to a nearby home and asked them to call 9-1-1 because his phone wasn’t working. They too had trouble getting through.

That’s when they called a friend who was working to get word to first responders.

Luckily, no one was hurt in that fire.

The family is staying in a hotel until they can get the power turned back on.

