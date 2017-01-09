Official sponsors Eckrich at the National Championship
A fan of Ekrich smoked sausages will have the chance to win $1 million dollars at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit will also participate in a second contest to benefit charity.
WTSP 12:52 PM. EST January 09, 2017
More Stories
-
National championship, Alabama vs. Clemson…Jan. 9, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
-
PHOTOS: Fans getting ready for the big showdown at RayJayJan. 9, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
Manhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy…Jan. 9, 2017, 8:21 a.m.