Pennsylvania woman on her 112th b-day: 'I still like beer'

CABOT, Pa. (CBS/KDKA) — Lucy Treccasse has seen it all. She was born in 1905, and now she’s celebrating her 112th birthday.

She now lives in a nursing home in Cabot, Butler County. But she’s originally from Foxburg, and has fond memories of her childhood.

Her father played golf. Her family even had a radio. They listened to the first radio broadcast on KDKA together: the election results on Nov. 2, 1920.

Her secret to longevity? “Well, I never drink coffee,” says Treccasse. “I drink milk.”

She’s willing to splurge a bit for her birthday, though, and plans to share a beer with a friend.

“She and I split one… I still like beer,” says Treccasse.

Her love of beer probably developed during Prohibition, when Treccasse and her family brewed five-gallon crocks of beer to sell to her family and friends.

