Professional bridesmaid for hire

Bride placing wedding band on groom, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Sometimes it's hard to plan a wedding when you don't have just the right number of folks for your wedding party.

On top of that, sometimes the bridesmaid or groomsman you pick isn't always on board.

A New York copywriter had an idea to take the headache out of planning the wedding-- she became a professional bridesmaid.

Jen Glantz wrote about the ups and downs of being a bridesmaid in her book Always a Bridesmaid for Hire.

She's worked with more than 60 clients in the last two years. This year alone, she’s already booked to help 25 walk down the aisle.

She teamed up with the Penny Hoarder to give help couples save cash on their weddings.

Get this, the average bridesmaid spends more than a thousand dollars on the wedding and festivities.

But Glantz gets paid up to 15-hundred bucks a wedding to be the go-to gal for bridal meltdowns, getting lost items, and whatever else the bride needs.

(© 2017 WTSP)