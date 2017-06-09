Pulse victim's brother spreads love one year after tragedy

Brian Alvear started a #HugsNotHate movement as well as a non-profit after his sister Amanda was killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Monday marks one year since the Pulse nightclub shooting. Every family who lost someone has their own way of dealing with the tragedy.

“There are some days where you just feel on top of the world, and then in the next couple minutes you're just down and you can't stop thinking about her,” Brian Alvear, whose sister Amanda died in the shooting, said. “It hurts, but you do what you can. One day at a time.”

Alvear has dedicated the past year to honoring his sister’s legacy. He’s made it his mission to spread love, starting a #HugsNotHate movement.

“It's not hard to just be like, ‘Hey, I just want to give you a hug. Is that okay?’ I've never been turned down for a hug,” Alvear said.

He also launched a non-profit with his mom. The non-profit will provide support for people who are victimized because of their sexual orientation.

“As time passes, you naturally kind of tend to forget and things ease up,” Alvear said. “I don't necessarily want you to remember the tragedy, but I want you to remember the good that's come from it, and how we as people can be more accepting to stop this sort of thing from happening again.”



© 2017 WTSP-TV