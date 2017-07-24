Queena making progress with will to walk

Queena survived a brutal attack nine years ago at the Bloomingdale Library. Her mother has been by her side, through the ups and downs. (Photo: Join Queena Facebook page)

TAMPA, FLA. - She's taking steps trying to regain the ability to walk.

Queena survived a brutal attack nine years ago at the Bloomingdale Library. Her mother has been by her side, through the ups and downs.

Queena goes to physical therapy at Stay in Step, a non-profit spinal cord injury recovery center. Her care is not covered by insurance, so fundraisers help bring in the money so she can get this type of care.

The 27 year old is slowly making progress.

Her mother says despite her physical limitations, she is still full of light and they're connecting with other families facing similar challenges.

There's an upcoming golf tournament fundraiser at Top Golf in Brandon to help pay for Queena's therapy sessions. There will be a buffet, cash bar and silent action.

You can register at the Join Queena website.

