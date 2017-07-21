Radio Flyer introduces Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder for kids

This is the "Star Wars" toy parents will be looking for. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

If you're a parent and a "Star Wars" fan, this news is music to your ears.

Radio Flyer just announced they are releasing a new toy modeled after everyone's favorite mode of Jedi transportation.

Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder will soon be available for kids to drive around the neighborhood when it's released later this year.

The toy is now available for pre-order online and is expected to ship in September for $499, according to Mashable.

If you're concerned about your son or daughter breaking any speed limits around town, don't worry. The Landspeeder's top speed is 5 mph forward and 2 mph in reverse.

And with a maximum weight of 130 pounds, older "Star Wars" fans will have to admire the new toy from afar.

Well, at least you'll be able to earn some "cool parent" points.

