Rescued swimmer pays respect to his hero

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In 2001, AJ Clark was drowning at the beach when a man nearby heard his cries for help.

Paul Farias, a military veteran, swam to AJ and threw him into shallow waters. Farias, however, was unable to save himself and drowned.

AJ said he has never forgotten the man he calls his guardian angel.

On Saturday, he took his daughter, who he named Pauline after Paul, to visit the resting place of the man he says he owes his life to.

