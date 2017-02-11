Single mom's Facebook photo captivates a worldwide audience

(Photo: Whitney Kittrell via Facebook)

ST. GEORGE, UT. -- A single mother has gained worldwide attention following a Facebook post she made following an event being held at her son's school. The post has since been shared over 52,000 times and has received over 85,000 reactions.

According to the Facebook post published on Wednesday, Whitney Kittrell's son brought home a paper informing her that the school was hosting an event for "dads and doughnuts." She wrote in the post that her heart sank.

Kittrell asked her son if he would like to bring his grandfather, which he swiftly replied with a resounding, "No. I want you to go. You're my mom and dad."

Instead of feeling down about the situation, she decided to get creative. She painted on fake facial hair and went to the school's breakfast event dressed presumably as a "dad."

She was relieved when her son introduced her to his friends by saying, "This is my mom... she's my dad too so I brought her!"

The single mother has since touched so many people who have been outpouring with support.

