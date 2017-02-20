WTSP
Close

Son of fallen Orlando officer receives stuffed bear from her uniform

10News Staff , WTSP 3:37 PM. EST February 20, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The son of fallen Lt. Debra Clayton was offered a stuffed bear Monday morning as a gift from the Orlando Police Department.

It was not just any old bear, however.

The stuffed animal was made from patches of the deputy's uniform with the help of Blue Line Bears, a nonprofit group that helps children that lose a police officer parent, according to Click Orlando WKMG's article

14-year-old Megan O' Grady is the daughter of a police officer and started the organization. The bear wields a personalized badge with Clayton's name, badge number, complete with a blue line on the front. 

 

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Orlando suspect faces charges in officer's death

WTSP

Suspected Orlando cop killer captured

WTSP

Orlando police: Accused police killer Markeith Loyd captured

WTSP

Officer, deputy dead as Orlando manhunt continues for murder suspect

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories