Son of fallen Orlando officer receives stuffed bear from her uniform

(Photo: Orlando Police via Twitter)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The son of fallen Lt. Debra Clayton was offered a stuffed bear Monday morning as a gift from the Orlando Police Department.

It was not just any old bear, however.

The stuffed animal was made from patches of the deputy's uniform with the help of Blue Line Bears, a nonprofit group that helps children that lose a police officer parent, according to Click Orlando WKMG's article.

14-year-old Megan O' Grady is the daughter of a police officer and started the organization. The bear wields a personalized badge with Clayton's name, badge number, complete with a blue line on the front.

