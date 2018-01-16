St. Pete officers take time to shoot some hoops after disturbance call

(Photo: Screenshot of St. Petersburg Police Department Facebook video)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Nothing is more refreshing than seeing the real human side of police officers.

That's why one particular video captured by Carole Kimpson Alexander in St. Petersburg shoots straight to the heart.

The video captures three St. Petersburg police officers joining in on a game of pickup basketball after being called out to a domestic disturbance. After the disturbance was handled, they were more than game to shoot a couple hoops!

And you can tell from the video, the local neighborhood children were some great competition!

Way to go, officers!

