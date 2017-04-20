Missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl Elizabeth Thomas found safe
Colin Kaepernick among TIME's Most Influential after kneeling protests
Updated 1:29 PM. EDT
Pasco deputies wrangle gatorPasco deputies wrangle gator
- 2 hours ago
VERIFY: Buy American, Hire American - what does executive order actually do?VERIFY: Buy American, Hire American - what does executive order actually do? ST. PETERSBURG — It's the promise that helped President Trump win the White House: To "Make America Great Again."
- 16 hours ago
Help us feed Tampa Bay's hungry during Cereal for SummerHelp us feed Tampa Bay's hungry during Cereal for Summer
- 1 hour ago
Car dragged by truck for miles, truck driver obliviousCar dragged by truck for miles, truck driver oblivious Somehow on Wednesday, a Nissan driving on a Southern California freeway got wedged into the rear wheels of a tandem truck.
- 2 hours ago
Warm and Dry Pattern ContinuesWarm and Dry Pattern Continues Warm and Dry Pattern Continues
- 2 hours ago
VERIFY: Did majority of the Patriots skip out on White House visit?VERIFY: Did majority of the Patriots skip out on White House visit? Pictures of the New England Patriots and President Donald Trump together Wednesday are causing a stir online. There have been a lot of questions and assumptions about the relationship the team has with the 45th President.
Mom films arrest, handcuffing of autistic Florida boyMom films arrest, handcuffing of autistic Florida boy
- 3 minutes ago
Tweet from MN police dept. on 4/20 goes nutsTweet from MN police dept. on 4/20 goes nuts Police in a small north metro community are seriously upping their social media game on a day dedicated to an activity that's still illegal in Minnesota.
- 6 minutes ago
Trump slams Canada as 'disgrace' on dairy policyTrump slams Canada as 'disgrace' on dairy policy As he signed an executive memo ordering an investigation into whether foreign steel hurts U.S. national security, President Trump took a moment to slam Canada.
- 18 minutes ago
N. Korea threatens 'super-mighty' strike on U.S.N. Korea threatens 'super-mighty' strike on U.S. In an escalating war of words with the U.S., North Korea warned Thursday of a "super-mighty preemptive strike" that would reduce American military forces in South Korea and the U.S. mainland "to ashes," according to The Rodong Sinmun, official newspaper of North Korea's Workers' Party.
- 23 minutes ago
New concert series for Coachman ParkNew concert series for Coachman Park Ruth Eckerd Hall and the City of Clearwater are bringing some more music to Coachman Park.
- 42 minutes ago
Officer nearly struck during traffic stopOfficer nearly struck during traffic stop
- 1 hour ago
Tennessee teen found safe, ex-teacher arrestedTennessee teen found safe, ex-teacher arrested A girl missing from middle-Tennessee since March has been found safe in northern California.
- 1 hour ago
Timeline: Search for missing Tennessee teen ends in CaliforniaTimeline: Search for missing Tennessee teen ends in California Here's a timeline of the events in the five-week search for Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins.
- 1 hour ago
STEM students find a way to get guinea pigs to tweetSTEM students find a way to get guinea pigs to tweet It's amazing what we can do through technology these days.
- 2 hours ago
