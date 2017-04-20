Nation-Now

Missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl Elizabeth Thomas found safe

Read Story Natalie Neysa Alund , Dave Boucher and Stacey Barchenger , The Tennessean
Local

Baby times 4: Englewood couple welcome quadruplets

Read Story 10News WTSP
Local

Florida could scrap no-fault car insurance law

Read Story Courtney Robinson
News

Racist messages, pennies left in Bradenton yards

Read Story 10News staff
Sports

Colin Kaepernick among TIME's Most Influential after kneeling protests

Read Story Travis Pittman
News

Should Marlins move forward with Jose Fernandez statue?

Read Story 10News staff
Watch Live
Watch
HEADLINES

Updated 1:29 PM. EDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • Charlotte bride replaces bouquets with puppies

      Charlotte bride replaces bouquets with puppies
    • Texas family makes dog's final wish come true

      Texas family makes dog's final wish come true
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Tampa, FL
    4 PM
    88°
    10 PM
    78°
    4 AM
    70°
    10 AM
    78°