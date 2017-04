Brilynn is all smiles when Marvin Gaye comes on TV. (Facebook)

HIGHLANDS, TEXAS - A baby in Highlands, Texas may just be Marvin Gaye’s cutest fan ever.

Whenever the Reece’s Easter commercial comes on featuring Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” little Brilynn stops everything and dances, her mom Kat says.

It even works when she wakes up a little on the cranky side.

If you haven’t seen the commercial, here’s a little snippet.

