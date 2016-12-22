Texas HS students surprise classmate with new shoes

(Photo: KPNX, KING, KENS)

SOMERSET, Tex. - Somerset ISD shared a heartwarming Christmas video on the district's Facebook page that is quickly going viral.

On Friday, the last day of school before Christmas break, Somerset High School students had a special surprise for sophomore J.R. Gilbert.

Gilbert is a special needs student that has been wearing shoes too small for him for too long. J.R. is a tall kid and requires size 13 shoes, but he's been wearing size 10's. So his fellow Bulldogs all pitched in and bought him two brand new pairs of shoes just the right size.

The effort was organized by student-athletes Roger Villegas, Salvador Solis, and Martin Ramos. Classmates gathered around a table and had him open up his presents for all to see.

As you can see in the video, he was ecstatic about receiving his gifts.

WATCH:

