This Ohio high schooler just upstaged everyone with a miles-long promposal

Gentlemen, the bar for chivalry has been raised by a speedy Ohio high school runner.

Joran Fuller asked his girlfriend Claire Short to the big dance by running 5.5 miles on the Strava running app, which draws a line to where runners begin and end their runs. Fuller ran along Findlay, Ohio's Main Street on Thursday, jutting east to form a P, R, O and M in block-like letters.

On Friday he showed up to Claire's house with flowers and told her to check the app. His run formed a perfect "Prom?" along with the caption, "Hey Claire."

"As soon as I saw the flowers I had a feeling it had something to do with prom because he had mentioned that it was gonna take him some time to plan out and execute," Short said.

Claire, of course, said yes to what has to be one of the longest promposals ever.

"Honestly," said Short, "he's an extremely clever guy so I wasn't surprised that he thought of something so thoughtful."

Both Short and Fuller are members of the Findlay High School girls and boys cross country teams. So the 5.5 miles for Fuller, plus the additional 1.5 he had to run to get back to his car, wasn't a huge ask.

The promposal went viral on Friday after Short tweeted the news. The tweet has since been retweeted 16,000 times and liked 116,000 times. The couple didn't anticipate the long-distance ask would get so much attention.

"We had no idea this was going to happen," Short said.

