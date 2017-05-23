This video of an elk prancing in puddles is just too pure

A joyful elk prances in an Evergreen puddle. (Photo: Jerry Neal/CPW)

EVERGREEN - Move over, Gene Kelly.

Singing in the Rain may no longer be the greatest precipitation-related dance scene of all time.

Not since the iconic, umbrella-laden musical number in 1952 has there ever been a dance in the puddles so pure.

Okay, we're exaggerating, but the point is, you need to take one minute from your day and watch this utterly perfect, adorable elk prancing ever-so-merrily in some puddles on the Evergreen Golf Course.

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN ANYTHING SO PURE?

via GIPHY

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A CREATURE SO MAJESTIC?

via GIPHY

OR AN ANIMAL SO ENAMORED WITH A PILE OF WATER? NO.

via GIPHY

OKAY WE'RE GETTING A LITTLE DIZZY, BUT ONE MORE:

via GIPHY

Jerry Neal with Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured the fantastic footage Sunday afternoon.

And if you're feeling nostalgic, here's Gene Kelly:

© 2017 KUSA-TV