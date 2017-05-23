This video of an elk prancing in puddles is just too pure

EVERGREEN - Move over, Gene Kelly.
Singing in the Rain may no longer be the greatest precipitation-related dance scene of all time.
Not since the iconic, umbrella-laden musical number in 1952 has there ever been a dance in the puddles so pure.
Okay, we're exaggerating, but the point is, you need to take one minute from your day and watch this utterly perfect, adorable elk prancing ever-so-merrily in some puddles on the Evergreen Golf Course.
HAVE YOU EVER SEEN ANYTHING SO PURE?
HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A CREATURE SO MAJESTIC?
OR AN ANIMAL SO ENAMORED WITH A PILE OF WATER? NO.
OKAY WE'RE GETTING A LITTLE DIZZY, BUT ONE MORE:
Jerry Neal with Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured the fantastic footage Sunday afternoon.
And if you're feeling nostalgic, here's Gene Kelly:
