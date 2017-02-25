Toddler now able to hear for the first time (Photo: WTSP)

ANDERSON, S.C. -- A precious 2-year-old girl in South Carolina gets to hear clearly for the very first time all thanks to something called a bone anchor implant.

Teyana Skye Gladden was born premature with a heart defect. She has had to undergo multiple open heart surgeries. Part of her condition led to some hearing problems: complete loss in one ear and partial loss in another.

This week her life changed dramatically. In a post by Gladden's mother on Teyana's Facebook fan page, when she received the hearing aid her face lit up and she was able to hear.

Thousands of dollars have been donated for the girl's ongoing medical costs. You can find her GoFundMe page HERE.

(© 2017 WTSP)