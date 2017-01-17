Twitter challenges parents to sum up their #KidsIn5Words

A new hashtag is trending, thanks to a Twitter Moments challenge which asked parents to sum up their children in five words.
Mothers and Fathers of Twitter were quick to respond with hilarious, sweet and a little bit sassy tweets.
#KidsIn5Words Wish I was still one— Kesha Tedder (@KeshaTedder) January 16, 2017
Looks like an angel..........................................................................isn't.#KidsIn5Words pic.twitter.com/tJGYw0IEFR— Brett FISH Anderson (@BrettFishA) January 16, 2017
The reason why mommy drinks#KidsIn5Words— Keebler Sidejob(@kauffeemann) January 16, 2017
Such adorable little germ factories#KidsIn5Words pic.twitter.com/uOSr0fhSQh— Jeff Dwoskin(@bigmacher) January 16, 2017
#KidsIn5Words Have better toys than me— KeshaTedder(@KeshaTedder) January 16, 2017
#KidsIn5Words best thing that ever happened pic.twitter.com/BoCxFeqELM— Truly Awesome Darren (@TheTrueDocLove) January 16, 2017
Grow up too damn fast. #KidsIn5Words— Robyn Your 💜 (@robyndwoskin) January 16, 2017
Better dance moves than me #KidsIn5Words pic.twitter.com/SycRW3vYoW— Gretel Armstrong (@SugarGretel) January 16, 2017
Took abs, gave me kisses ♥️#KidsIn5Words— AlikaHope (@AlikaHope) January 16, 2017
The reason I don't sleep #KidsIn5Words pic.twitter.com/iqKBoX1wms— Mandy💋 (@Jalapeno_Biznis) January 16, 2017
The most honest people ever #KidsIn5Words— Toya(@Solely_Toya) January 16, 2017
#KidsIn5Words— Tom Malvaso(@TomMalvaso) January 16, 2017
Mom, Mom, Mom... Mommy... Mom... pic.twitter.com/3DbYzazS3Z
