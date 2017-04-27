Uber investigating after tequila-toting driver caught cursing fares

ATLANTA -- A video of an apparent Uber driver losing her cool, pulling out a bottle of tequila and refusing to let her fares out of the car is being shared all over social media.

So far, thousands have seen the four-and-a-half-minute, profanity-laden video of a couple’s ride. Uber has confirmed with 11Alive that they are looking into the alleged driver seen in the video and whether the incident happened in Atlanta.

According to the video, the driver’s name is Felicia. She supposedly becomes annoyed when the female customer points out she made a wrong turn. As expletives fill the car, the driver tells her customers she now regrets picking them up.

"That's why I don't let everybody in my **** ride,” the driver is heard yelling. “I'm going to deny your *****. I'm denying y'all. I'm not going to take this **** from anybody."

Click to watch the video (Warning: Contains extreme profanity)

11Alive’s Ron Jones reached out to Uber to verify whether the driver is an employee and if there have been any recent complaints. They said they have not been able to confirm if the video is real or fake, but they are still investigating. If it turns out that the incident was not a stunt, Uber officials said Atlanta law enforcement could now get involved after she displayed a bottle of alcohol.

Meanwhile, ride-sharing drivers in Atlanta are calling the incident outrageous.

Sal Guarisco is both an Uber and a Lyft driver. He and his colleagues at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport said whether this viral video is real or fake for fun is not doesn’t matter – it's bad for business.

"There are a lot of drivers out here that give us a bad name," Guarisco said.

Uber has still not been able to verify the driver's identity, but they are urging any other passengers who may have ridden with her to file a report.

© 2017 WXIA-TV