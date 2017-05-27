Verify: This '13-pound' Texas bullfrog will make you do a double take

AUSTIN - In Texas, you can find 4-foot long snakes, and possibly bullfrogs the size of a small dog?

A picture of a South Texas man holding an alleged 13-pound frog is setting social media ablaze, and is making people question whether or not it's the real deal or just a nifty Photoshop job.

KVUE reached out to Markcuz Rangel, who shared the mesmerizing photos on Facebook through the South Texas Hunting Association. Rangel said he caught the "monstrous" frog while out hunting at a fishing pond in Batesville, Texas.

He claims the photos are 100 percent real, and that he has caught others in the past.

Markcuz Rangel sent KVUE this Snapchat photo of another large bullfrog he caught.

Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed his claim that at least the photo is real.

"It's obviously an optical illusion because he held it towards the camera," said Steve Lightfoot with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

While the picture may be real, Lightfoot isn't so sure about the alleged weight of the frog. Although bullfrogs are North America's biggest frog species, typically, they're no bigger than a pound, according to the National Aquarium.

The world's largest frog is the Goliath frog and it can weigh as much as a newborn baby. However, its natural habitat is over 6,000 miles away from Texas in the coastal rainforests of west Africa, according to the Encyclopedia of Life.

"Don't believe everything you see on the internet," Lightfoot said.

Another thing that is confirmed is that the South Texas Association post is certified viral. It's been shared more than 100,000 times and has over 15,000 likes and counting.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV