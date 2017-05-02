TV Tuesday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
‘We need to fix it,' as watchdogs, lawmakers try to…Feb. 5, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
-
Amendment to proposed child marriage law allows…Feb. 5, 2018, 7:17 p.m.
-
10 great places to watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launchFeb. 4, 2018, 10:56 a.m.