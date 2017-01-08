Typical Saturday turns atypical, as President Obama visits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - President Obama paid a visit to the First Coast Saturday evening, for a White House staffer's wedding.

It was a typical Saturday Avondale afternoon. Neighbors were out tending lawns Walking their dogs.

Typical, with one exception: a very presidential visitor.

"I was having breakfast with a friend, who was saying 'I'm going to this really cold wedding, but it's not the Obama wedding.' I was like 'what do you mean the Obama wedding?'," said Amy Gay of Avondale.



A typical Saturday turns very atypical, as police, wedding guests and the crowds, some carrying personalized messages, began to gather at St. Johns Avenue and Montgomery Place.



"For the President to come and see this historic neighborhood in Jacksonville, it's great, we love to share that," said Gay.



Among those in the crowd were Vera Bowers, in attendance, along with some youngsters.



The crowd waited patiently, some for hours, trying to stay warm in the 40-degree weather.

"It was just an awesome feeling, to be able to see him and know that he's in our neighborhood," said Bowers.

It's a moment Gabriella Romanello will be fortunate to share with classmates at school.

"I saw a little bit of his eye and I'm like 'Oh my gosh, that's Obama," said Romanello.

