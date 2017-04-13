United worker eases fears of pet parent

(Photo: Facebook)

KUSA - A worker for United Airlines is being praised for helping ease the fears of a woman traveling with her dog.

Ashley Cervantes shared her story on the Love What Matters Facebook page.

In her post, Cervantes says she was extremely nervous to travel with her dog Maya from Dallas to Hawaii where she was moving for her husband's military assignment.

She put a note on Maya's crate and included her phone number. She hoped someone would text her an update during her three hour layover in Denver.

To her surprise, she received a text from a worker complete with a picture of Maya. The unidentified worker, who says he has a boxer named Chloe, told Cervantes that Maya got fresh water and was able to stretch her legs.

"I can't even describe the amount of stress that has just been lifted from me, all because of his kindness," Cervantes wrote. "Thank you sir for treating my family as your family!"

If you recognize the worker, we'd love to get in touch with him. Send an email to janet.oravetz@9news.com

