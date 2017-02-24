Va. couple wins lottery three times in same month

Calvin and Zatera Spencer (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Lightning struck again for a Portsmouth, Va., couple who won the Powerball drawing earlier this month.

Calvin and Zatera Spencer first won $1 million on March 12.

Then, on March 26, Calvin Spencer won $50,000 with 10 winning tickets in the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 game.

But it doesn't stop there.

The next day, shortly after dropping his wife off for an appointment, Calvin Spencer bought a Virginia Lottery Scratcher ticket, $100 Million Cash Extravaganza, and won the $1 million prize.

"Baby, we did it again!" he told her.

The $1 million prize in $100 Million Cash Extravaganza is an annuity, which means the Spencers had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $681,000 before taxes. They chose the cash option.

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Norfolk. The store received a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The $50,000 win came when the combination 6-6-6-6 was drawn in the March 26 Pick 4 day drawing. Since that's a popular combination, the Virginia Lottery paid out a total of $6 million to winners for that drawing. Spencer had 10 tickets with 6-6-6-6. The top prize in Pick 4 is $5,000, which means he won a total of $50,000.

"We're not finished yet," he said as they claimed their latest prizes.

