Video: Runner completes Disney 10K while pushing sister in wheelchair

(Photo: Courtesy runDisney)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Many runners motivate themselves to participate in races for a new PR, or personal record.

Finishing the 10K Disney race meant so much more for Brittany Clark and her sister, however.

After dedicating months of training, Clark decided to push her sister, Tea, on her wheelchair throughout her first official Disney Princess Enchanted 10K presented by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The race began at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Tea has cerebral palsy and quadriplegia and finishing a runDisney race was one of her dreams, according to Brittany. The medal for the race was themed after Tea's favorite movie, 'Beauty and the Beast,' making the victory that much sweeter for both of the sisters.

Tea was in intensive care in a Nashville hospital just a week ago, but made it one of her top goals on her hospital room patient board to, "make it to Disney."

Today it appears both sisters were able to accomplish their ultimate goals with a little teamwork. Way to go girls!

