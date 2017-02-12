WATCH: Little boy jumps for joy after ringing chemo bell

A little boy named Jimmy Spagnolo has lifted hearts around the world after ringing the bell at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to celebrate the end of his chemo treatments.

Dressed in his favorite Superman t-shirt, the 6-year-old literally jumped for joy and broke out in a happy dance as his family and hospital staff watched. The video has gone viral and Jimmy’s story has been shared by everyone from People to the Washington Post.

“A moment of pure victory and joy! There are no words to truly describe the feeling we felt today …,” Jimmy’s mom, Lacie Spagnolo, wrote on Facebook. “The bell signifies so many emotions – it can signify the sound of tears, strength, fear, courage, doubt, satisfaction, relief and happiness all coming through as one as people around them cheer this accomplishment. The sound of that bell resonates in more ways than one. The emotion in the room is just unbelievable.”

Spagnolo told Us Magazine her son wore his Superman cape for every hospital visit.

“The staff call Jimmy Superman not just because of his shirt, but because of the way he handled every MRI and every chemotherapy,” she said. “He would put music on and dance with all the doctors and nurses. He is rare and simply one-of-a-kind.”

Jimmy was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor when he was just 4 years old. The tumor is still there, but it’s smaller now and doctors hope the first-grader can live a normal life if it doesn’t grow anymore.

You can follow Jimmy's journey on this Facebook page.

