Watch these dads bust a move at a wedding

Dads dab at a wedding. (Photo: Special to 12 News)

When it comes to a wedding reception, all eyes are on the newlywed's first dance.

But at this wedding, all eyes were on a different kind of dance.

During the reception in Mesa, Arizona, Scott Riordan and Blair Allen decided to hit the dance floor to show off their moves.

Riordan is the father of the bride and Allen is the father of the groom, and both were a hit.

And they weren't alone in the routine. The dads were later joined by Christian, Garrison and Ryan Riordan.

While the wedding between Alexis and Kaleb would make this a memorable night for their family and friends, these dads and boys helped make sure it was a night no one would forget.

And we got to say, not bad, gentlemen.

