42 arrested in child sex crime sting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
German shepherd wins Westminster dog show
-
Behind-the-scenes look at Rescue Mission with Coast Guard on missing plane
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Stolen dog, Tampa girl reunited
-
How teens outsmart parents on social media
-
Dying for a killer tan?
-
Glenn Heights Jack in the Box fire
-
TTAPP
-
Can the Oroville crisis happen in Tampa?
More Stories
-
Dozens arrested in Polk Co. undercover child porn…Feb 15, 2017, 7:38 a.m.
-
Report: Trump campaign aides spoke with Russian…Feb 14, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
Missing Brandon girl with Asperger's reportedFeb 15, 2017, 10:20 a.m.