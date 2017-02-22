Accused cop killer outbursts in court

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Young woman's cautionary windshield tale
-
Curtis Reeves hearing
-
Newlyweds turn to social media after theft
-
Hackers prey at charging stations
-
TTAPP
-
Stepson attacks pregnant mother
-
Florida still lax with texting legislation
-
Parent finds virtual sex acts in app for kids
-
Bloomin' Brand Restaurant closures
-
5th grade student asks officer for homework help
More Stories
-
Woman's warning about shirt wrapped around…Feb 21, 2017, 7:01 p.m.
-
Deputies find couple sleeping in running car, child in backFeb 22, 2017, 8:27 a.m.
-
Your choices for the best margarita in Tampa BayFeb 22, 2017, 11:24 a.m.