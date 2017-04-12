Disturbing video released of Ariz. shooting that injured gir

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Baseball fan aims for 10,000 catches
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
New wildfire in Pasco County
-
10News exclusive: Interview with Uber driver involved in shootout
-
Horse attacks gator in Payne's Prairie
-
Dog reunion
-
Baby giraffe born at Houston Zoo
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
Survivor slams Cosmo clickbait
More Stories
-
U.S., China ramp up warnings against North Korea…Apr 13, 2017, 5:55 a.m.
-
Men wearing clown and wolf masks pull off Pasco robberyApr 13, 2017, 6:26 a.m.
-
Disturbing video released of Ariz. shooting that…Apr 13, 2017, 6:46 a.m.