Drug arrest caught on camera

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
April the giraffe is an internet sensation
-
Man shames dog owner over poop on lawn
-
Assisted living facility worker records sex on Snapchat
-
Lakeland electric dispute
-
5th member of Florida family died after Alachua County crash
-
Wamart rage incident
-
Wheel of Fortune fail sets social media on fire
-
Plastic surgery nightmare
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
Operation March Sadness
More Stories
-
Police: Woman used stolen ID for breast implantsMar 23, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
Wounded Marine gets brand new home in Tarpon SpringsMar 23, 2017, 1:02 p.m.
-
Hernando teacher accused of having sex with studentMar 23, 2017, 11:25 a.m.