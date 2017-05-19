Duke Energy gives check to Boca Ciega High School

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pasco hit-and-run arrest
-
Disney ride restrictions stirs complaints
-
Heat not helping Bradenton fire battle
-
Bombs complicated Avon Park fire fight
-
Local woman cyberbullied for her smile
-
Burn injuries at church school in Memorial
-
10Comm: Foster Family
-
Deadly caterpillars in area
-
Forestry Service: 3,500-acre North Port fire about 35 percent contained
-
Video: SUV hits bicyclist
More Stories
-
FHP: Owner of SUV in Holiday hit-and-run filed false…May 19, 2017, 7:37 a.m.
-
Trump says he's 'very close' to naming a new FBI directorMay 19, 2017, 4:26 a.m.
-
Amid White House crisis, Mike Pence tries to avoid…May 19, 2017, 4:22 a.m.