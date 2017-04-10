Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
Body missing teen found
-
Hernando Beach fire
-
Helicopter helps fight brush fire in Hernando
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Brush fire burning 650 acres
-
Aftermath of I-275 and Gandy Blvd. brush fire
-
Coming soon: More hotels
-
7-11 attack
-
Motorcyclist crackdown in Clearwater
More Stories
-
ALDI sweet peas recalled over listeria threatApr 10, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
-
Video shows screaming man forcibly removed from…Apr 10, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
-
Fined $50M for fake news? It could soon happenApr 10, 2017, 12:23 p.m.