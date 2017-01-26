Medical marijuana dispensary opens today

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family fights HOA to keep home
-
Nude cruise to sail from Tampa
-
Meteors near miss egl01252017
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Impact of executive orders on immigration
-
Caregiver hits Alzheimer's patient
-
Mary Tyler Moore's career
-
Snake-hunters catching pythons in Everglades
-
Manatee couple passes out in car with kids
More Stories
-
Florida governor threatens ports that do business with CubaJan 26, 2017, 4:44 a.m.
-
Teen accused of posing as deputy in search for Markeith LoydJan 26, 2017, 7:31 a.m.
-
Last chance to see 'Greatest Show on Earth'Jan 26, 2017, 6:18 a.m.