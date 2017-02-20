New app sends handyman to your home in minutes

Everybody's got a 'honey do' list - things you know need to be done, but you keep putting off for one reason or another.

Now there's an app that can make your honey happy, and get those little jobs done around the house that you can't or just don't want to do.

Wendy Martin and her husband are just like most of us, putting off those small, pesky projects like fixing a toilet that won't stop running.

"We had just put our kids to bed and as we were walking downstairs it happened to make one of its little noises as it was refilling. My husband says 'Man, we've really got to get that fixed. We've been letting it go for too long.'"

Homee, so she decided to test it out - at 8:30 on a Tuesday night. Wendy had just downloaded an app called, so she decided to test it out - at 8:30 on a Tuesday night.

"I said 'Well, I think I can get somebody out here. Let's give it a shot.' So we pressed the request service button and had a Homee come out and fix it for us."

Doug Schaedler is the co-founder of Homee. He lives in Tampa and says the app was created after having trouble getting a handyman to his home when he needed one.

"We thought it would be a great idea to develop an on-demand capability for dispatching service providers to your home, similar to how Uber dispatches cars. We do the same thing with skilled tradespeople."

And it's simple to use. You open the app, choose the service you need and it will show you providers close by and how much they charge. Once you hit 'Request', they are usually at your home in less than 30 minutes. All the providers are licensed and insured.

Schaedler says it's important to have providers you can trust. "We meet all of our providers in person, we get reference checks before they're allowed onto our network and we do a multi-state background check."

Wendy loved the app and how easy it was to get someone out to her house so quickly.

"The greatest thing about this company is there's no surge pricing, so whether it's a night or a weekend, they'll come out and charge you the same as they would at 2 o'clock on a Tuesday."

The Homee team also offers a $1000 'get it right' guarantee, just to make sure all their customers are happy.

(© 2017 WTSP)