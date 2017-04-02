Officer defends actions in deadly shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Facebook friendship horror
-
April the giraffe is an internet sensation
-
Zookeepers: April close to giving birth
-
Houston tollbooth crash
-
Carjacking victim sprays suspect with gasoline
-
GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth?
-
Thirsty cobra gets drink
-
Wave slams sailboat into Redondo Beach Pier
-
What can be done about distracted driving
-
Arrests in I-85 fire, collapse
More Stories
-
Florida Georgia Line went full boy band with…Apr. 3, 2017, 7:39 a.m.
-
Warm to start the weekJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
Reports: Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner visits IraqApr. 3, 2017, 7:43 a.m.