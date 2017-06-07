WTSP
Close

Oscar Winner Melissa Leo Talks New Showtime Series

GDTB host, and tv/film critic, Stephanie Webb, caught up with Leo to find out more on the new show.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:39 AM. EDT June 07, 2017

Melissa Leo knows a good, juicy role when she sees one! The Oscar winner’s latest series, “I’m Dying Up Here” (produced by Jim Carrey), on Showtime is the story of struggling comics at a 1970’s comedy club on the sunset strip. GDTB host, and tv/film critic, Stephanie Webb, caught up with Leo to find out more on the show and if SHE has ever given standup a try. “I’m Dying Up Here” airs Sunday nights at 9pm on Showtime. For more:  www.showtime.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories