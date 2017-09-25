Palmetto shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NFL protest following Trump's remarks
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Community rallies to aid electrical worker
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Plane, copter collide at airport
-
Bucs players take a knee during the national anthem in protest
-
Cruises affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria
-
Sewage pumped into neighbor's home
-
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
More Stories
-
North Korea: Trump's statement a 'declaration of war'Sep 25, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
Chief: Suspect shot, killed by Palmetto police officersSep 25, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
-
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting caseSep 25, 2017, 10:49 a.m.