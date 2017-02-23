Pregnant giraffe cam

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How criminals distract you
-
Young woman's cautionary windshield tale
-
Local football coach says he was fired over social media post
-
Addicts using pets to obtain opioid
-
Riverview family forced from home
-
Stepson attacks pregnant mother
-
Parent finds virtual sex acts in app for kids
-
Hackers prey at charging stations
-
Florida still lax with texting legislation
-
Plane, second body found in Levy County
More Stories
-
DAY 4: 'Stand your ground' hearing resumesFeb 23, 2017, 7:07 a.m.
-
MISSING: 7-month-old girl from KissimmeeFeb 23, 2017, 4:53 a.m.
-
Thousands watch as giraffe about to give birthFeb 22, 2017, 4:40 p.m.