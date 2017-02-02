Realtor gives tips on avoiding HOA nightmares

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The beauty of buying a home is a dream for many. It's incredibly exciting when you finally sign on the dotted line.

Then you realize you have to tack on more fees from your homeowner's association and possibly deal with oppressive HOA rules: your house isn't the right color, or maybe your grass is one centimeter too high.

It could be horrible, but many think HOAs play an important role.

"[The] benefit of an HOA is it manages a set of rules and deed restrictions, like paint colors and things on homes so that all the residents get the benefits of having that similarity," said Jack Haydon, a Clearwater realtor.

Haydon brought us to one neighborhood with an HOA, Varsity Estates, and which happens to be across the street from one without an association.

"Similar construction, similar styles of houses, all built at the same time and the paint colors will be managed," he said. "The members that live here are the members of the HOA."

On one side of the street, the grass was neatly cut; on the other side, it was much wilder.

"Probably within code, but not well manicured. It's their choice," Haydon said.

In Florida, some single-family homes have HOAs, but all condos are required to have them. They take care of serious issues like hiring maintenance to care for the building or things like throwing a Super Bowl party.

We talked to another HOA proponent just down the road. Harry Erickson is four days away from turning his association presidency over to another neighbor. But, he enjoyed his time representing his Clearwater condo.

Reporter: How tough is it to be an HOA president?

Erickson: Very hard, very very hard.



Reporter: What advice do you have for the homeowners and condo owners when dealing with an HOA?

Erickson: Well, for the unit owners, for the homeowners, to understand what the scope of what's expected of you as a homeowner. It's not a hotel, it's not a timeshare.

Haydon had similar advice: read your HOA contract and talk to neighbors first.

