Sarasota bus crash scene

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumer alert after bat found in salad
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Man dragged from plane
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Duck in a truck
-
Pasco County brush fire
-
Teacher fired
-
Aftermath of I-275 and Gandy Blvd. brush fire
-
Vehicle plows into Zephyrhills business during burglary
-
San Bernadino shooting
More Stories
-
7 students injured in Sarasota County school bus crashApr 11, 2017, 9:58 a.m.
-
Gov. Scott declares state of emergency for Florida wildfiresApr 11, 2017, 11:02 a.m.
-
Teenagers catch 13-foot python near EvergladesApr 11, 2017, 11:22 a.m.