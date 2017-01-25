School of the Week reveal

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Caregiver hits Alzheimer's patient
-
Political fight ignites on flight
-
Snake-hunters catching pythons in Everglades
-
Nude cruise to sail from Tampa
-
Braves make pitch for North Port
-
Sarasota sheriff's office arrest deputy for attempted murder
-
VIDEO: Semi truck crashes into school bus
-
Psychics bullish on Trump presidency
-
Brewery fights DUIs with ... free beer?
-
Best 11 Jobs 2017
More Stories
-
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cutsJan 25, 2017, 4:58 a.m.
-
Elderly abuse a problem in Florida tooJan 25, 2017, 12:15 a.m.
-
'Drop an F-bomb campagin' targets human traffickingJan 25, 2017, 12:20 a.m.