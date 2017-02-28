Serial burglar caught on video breaking into vehicles

The suspect is seen in surveillance video breaking into several vehicles in Tampa. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA -- A man who is accused of breaking into multiple vehicles over the course of the past six months is wanted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The burglaries happened along Adamo Drive from 78th Street to the Interstate 75 interchange. HCSO said that they began in August 2016 and have continued through February.

Deputies said that the suspect checked for unlocked doors and beyond that, popped locks and broke windows to access the vehicles.

HCSO released surveillance video showing the suspect, described as a white or Hispanic male between 20-30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a ball cap and gloves. Other incidents caught on cam show the suspect wearing a Notre Dame football jersey with the number 7 on it.

Deputies said that the suspect rides a bicycle or possibly drives a black Nissan Altima.

If you have information about the suspect, call HCSO at 813-247-8200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters who leave information with Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

